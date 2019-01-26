GAUTENG
Kimberley police on the hunt for bank fraud suspect
23 January 2019 | Crime and Courts
‘ANC and corruption are bedfellows’
16 January 2019 | DA
OPINION
City of Joburg honours Bank of Lisbon firefighters
The City of Johannesburg on Monday honoured EMS firefighters, including the three members who died while trying to put out the fire.2h ago | City of Joburg
CRL Commission hears of ECG's 'direct injection' into SA's economy
ECG leader Shepherd Bushiri on Monday, told the CRL Rights Commission that his church makes a significant contribution to South African communities.2h ago | Gauteng
PICS: Protest outside Luthuli House after ANC's Sedibeng office burns down
A group of about 50 - mostly women all dressed in party regalia - descended on the headquarters, Luthuli House where they held a vociferous protest.3h ago | ANC
Maimane doesn't support Helen Zille's #TaxRevolt
It remains unclear whether there will be any action taken against former leader Helen Zille for advocating for something not in the DA's policy.3h ago | Cape Argus