South Africa to open 20 land border crossings

Durban - South Africa will reopen 20 land border crossings to allow normal travel, lifting restrictions implemented last month to control rising coronavirus infections, the Home Affairs Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said land border points, including those with Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana, would reopen after being closed on January 11.

"The active and orderly management of people through ourborders is an important part of the country’s overall riskadjusted approach to control the spread of Covid-19," said Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Motsoaledi will visit the at Lebombo Border Post, one ofthe four busiest land ports, on the border of Mozambique onMonday to monitor the processing of travellers.

South Africa has recorded the highest number of coronavirusinfections and deaths on the African continent, with more than1.4 million cases and over 47,000 deaths.