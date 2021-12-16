South Africa to remain on 'Level 1' lockdown as Omicron continues to surge

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) has retained its lockdown at 'adjusted level 1', or the lowest of a five-tier system of restrictions, in the battle on the Omicron variant, health authorities said on Thursday. In the past few days, South Africa has reported more than 20,000 new daily COVID-19 infections, but its scientists see no sign yet that the variant causes more severe illness.

"The Council has directed the department to closely monitor the rising COVID-19 infections," the health department said in a statement, adding that it would also track hospital admissions, mortality and recovery rates. These factors were all largely driven by the Omicron variant, which was contributing to a fourth wave of infections, it added. The decision followed the Council's deliberation on safety measures recommended by the department to avert any surge in infections during the festive period, it said.