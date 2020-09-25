1 480 new Covid-19 cases in SA

Cape Town – A total of 1 480 new Covid-19-related cases have been identified in South Africa, with the cumulative number of detected cases rising to 668 529. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Friday the number of recoveries now stands at 599 149, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.6%. ’’Regrettably, we report 29 more Covid-19 related deaths: 5 from the Eastern Cape, 5 from KwaZulu-Natal, 5 from Gauteng, 2 from Limpopo, 8 from Northern Cape and 4 from the Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 16 312,“ Mkhize said. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 117 079, with 14 917 new tests conducted since the last report. Data: Department of Health SA has dropped to 10th position on the Worldometers ranking of countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has slightly picked up pace this week, with 295 000 new cases recorded on average per day around the world, an increase of 3% over the previous seven-day period.

The rate of infections is increasing the most in Europe, adding 22% compared to the previous week. The number of new daily cases has nearly quadrupled in Europe since early July, with 57 900 this week, up from around 15 000.

There has also been a jump in the Middle East, with 13% more, the United States and Canada (11%) and Africa (8%). Growth in cases, however, has slowed in Oceania (down 26%), Asia (down 6%) and Latin America and the Caribbean (down 4%).

The number of infections is increasing most in Belgium, at 75% more or 1 600 new cases on average per day. The Czech Republic follows with 69% more, or 2 200 cases per day, the Netherlands (64%, 1 900), Britain (48%, 5 000), Canada (39%, 1 200), Israel (35%, 5 300) and France (33%, 11 700).

Meanwhile, China's annual production capacity of Covid-19 vaccines is expected to reach 610 million doses by end-2020, the country's National Health Commission said on Friday.

Production capacity of the vaccines is forecast to reach 1 billion doses per year by 2021, said Zheng Zhongwei, director-general of the Development Centre for Medical Science and Technology of the commission.

IOL