10 more die of Covid-19 in Gauteng as Sedibeng gets its first death

Johannesburg – Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 10 people in Gauteng, the latest statistics released by the provincial health department show.

The provincial death toll now stands at 57 as of Tuesday. Most of the 10 news deaths were from the Johannesburg district, and Sedibeng also recorded its first death after seeing a steady increase in the number of infections. The provincial health department also said the total number of cases had increased by 288 in a day. There were 6 258 cases on Monday but they had increased to 6 546 by Tuesday with 2 825 recoveries.

There are also 63 people currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Of the 6 546 positive cases, there are 472 the department have yet to allocate to the province's districts.

The department also reported on Tuesday that some members of the Gauteng Disaster Management Command Centre had been placed in isolation after they tested positive for Covid-19.

The command centre is where senior officials from all the departments in the province meet daily to receive reports and statistics on Covid-19 and measures to put in place to curb the virus' spread.

The department also said it was in the the process of tracing the people who came into contact with them.

Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo is also in isolation after a member of staff in his office tested positive for Covid-19 following a trip to the Western Cape for a funeral last week.

GAUTENG BREAKDOWN