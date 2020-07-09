100 more deaths, 8 810 new infections as Gauteng becomes SA’s Covid-19 epicentre

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 100 more deaths owing to Covid-19, as well as 8 810 new infections, taking the total confirmed cases just under 225 000 cases since March.

This means South Africa’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 3602, with a majority of the deaths coming from the Western Cape (2192 deaths), the Eastern Cape (582), Gauteng (478) and KwaZulu-Natal (223).

The 100 deaths and 8 800 new cases were the most the country has seen since Covid-19 arrived in the country in March.

The more than 8 800 new infections reported on Wednesday night also mean South Africa had the fourth most new cases in the world on Tuesday - with only the USA, Brazil and India recording morre cases.

The 100 new deaths also mean the country had the 11th most new deaths on Tuesday, with only Brazil, USA, Mexico, India, Peru, Russia, Columbia, Iran, Chile and the UK recording more deaths on the same day.

South Africa now has the 13th most Covid-19 cases in the world, surpassing Saudi Arabia.

Below we show how Covid-19 has swept through the country in a matter of just four months, with cases rising from two infections on March 7 to over 215 000 cases on July 7 - exactly four months later.

Deaths in the same period have risen from 0 on March 7, to 13 on April 7, to 161 on May 7, 998 by June 7 and 3502 by July 7.

Covid in SA over time



March 7 April 7 May 7 June 7 July 7

Infections 2 1749 8232 48285 215855

Deaths 0 13 161 998 3502

Recoveries 0 No Data 3153 24364 102299

Active 2 1641 4918 22923 110054

















Mkhize said confirmed cases since March now stand at 225 665 with just over 106 000 recoveries.

Active cases - those of people who are currently living with the virus - stand at 114 241 across the country, with just a little under half of the known cases coming from Gauteng, which has just over 54 000 people living with the virus.

Mkhize said the 100 deaths were from five provinces - the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KZN, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

In the Western Cape, there were 47 new deaths - the most in the country on the day along with the most new infections going to Gauteng.

Mkhize said the new deaths were from the following provinces:

Western Cape, 47 deaths

Eastern Cape, 18

KZN, 18

Mpumalanga, 15

Limpopo, 2

South Africa is currently on Day 105 of its lockdown. The country is now on level 3 of an eased lockdown which has allowed millions of workers to return to work.

Over 1.9 million have been tested for the virus. More than 36 800 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

The country expects its Covid-19 peak between July and August, with Gauteng currently the province with the most active cases despite the Western Cape having the most infections and death.

Meanwhile, Gauteng now has more infections than the Western Cape, becoming the country's epicentre for the virus. Two weeks ago, IOL reported that the Gauteng province had surpassed the Western Cape with the most active cases in the country.

BREAKDOWN



Infections Deaths Recoveries Active

South Africa 224665 3602 106842 114221

Gauteng 75015 478 19779 54758

Western Cape 73292 2192 53881 17219

Eastern Cape 42357 582 24304 17471

KZN 17962 223 5307 12432

North West 7147 36 1456 5655

Free State 3259 19 528 2712

Mpumalanga 2528 22 668 1838

Limpopo 2131 44 665 1422

Northern Cape 974 6 254 714



Mkhize said he was sending condolences to those who had lost loved ones and thanked health workers for treating the deceased.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased The number of recoveries is 102 299, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,4%,” he said.

