A minibus taxi driver wearing a face mask in Kwa-Thema east of Johannesburg in March. Themba Hadebe AP
128 more deaths, 6 945 new infections take Covid-19 cases over 150 000

By IOL reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Johannesburg - There have now been more than 151 000 people to contract Covid-19 in South Africa, with the death toll now at 2657.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said 128 people died of the virus as of Tuesday night. Confirmed cases since March now stand at 151 209, with 73 500 recoveries. 

Active cases - those of people who are currently living with the virus - stand at 75009.

Tuesday’s 128 deaths were from five provinces, with the Northern Cape, Free State, North West and Limpopo recording no new deaths. 

Mkhize said the new deaths were from the following provinces: 

  • Western Cape, 52 deaths

  • Gauteng, 36

  • Eastern Cape, 25

  • KZN, 11

  • Mpumalanga, 4

South Africa is currently on Day 96 of its lockdown. The country is now on level 3 of an eased lockdown which has allowed millions of workers to return to work. Over 1.6 million have been tested for the virus. 

The country expects its Covid-19 peak between July and August, with Gauteng currently the province with the most active cases despite the Western Cape having the most infections and death.

BREAKDOWN

Infections

Deaths

Recoveries

Active 

South Africa

151209

2657

73543

75009

Western Cape

62481

1859

43120

17502

Gauteng

42881

216

10534

32131

Eastern Cape

27686

422

14081

13183

KZN

9674

126

3602

5946

North West

4187

7

651

3529

Free State

1514

9

385

1120

Limpopo

1131

10

520

601

Mpumalanga

1190

7

464

719

Northern Cape

465

1

186

278

In terms of deaths, people aged 60-69 represented the most deaths with over 26% of the deaths. 

Other deaths 

Age 50-59 23%

Age 70-79 18%

Age 40-49 12%

For people aged 0-9, there were 3 deaths - representing 0.1% and for people aged 10-19, there were seven deaths, representing 0.7% of deaths. 

People aged 20-29 accounted for 41 deaths (or 1.5%). People aged 30-39 accounted for 158 deaths (or 6%).

Mkhize said he was sending condolences to those who had lost loved ones and thanked health workers for treating the deceased. 

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The mortality rate is 1,8% The number of recoveries is 73 543, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,6%,” he said. 

