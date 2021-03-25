163 more people succumb to Covid-19 bringing SA’s death toll to 52 535

Durban - South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll grew to 52 535 on Thursday, the Department of Health said in its daily update.

This, after 163 more people succumbed to the virus that was first detected in South Africa a year ago.

And as the country marks one year since it went into lockdown to curb the rampant spread of the virus among the population, data from the department of health show that the cumulative number of Covi-19 cases in South Africa as of Thursday was 1 541 563.

The cumulative recoveries stood at 1 467 254, representing a recovery rate of 95%

Over the past 24 hours, 1 554 new positive Covid-19 were reported country wide.