1,700km Journey: Limpopo cyclists behind viral 'Monna ke bicycle' phrase capture Mzansi's heart

South African women are gushing over three Limpopo cyclists from the group Gauta BMX, who completed an extraordinary cycling journey from their home province to Cape Town - coining the phrase “Monna ke bicycle” (a man is a bicycle), celebrating them for relying on willpower, not wheels. What began as a bold idea was initially dismissed as a joke.

But after pedalling more than 1,700km, the trio has captured the nation’s admiration, with social media flooded with congratulatory messages and praise. From the dusty streets of Limpopo, driven by passion and perseverance, the cyclists are Karabo Mokowo, 21, from Riba Cross in the Sekhukhune District, Gauta Mahlakwane, 22, from Ga-Mathabatha in the Capricorn District and Maxwell Ndou, 24, from the Vhembe District.

The cyclists started on their mission with hopes of inspiring the youth and raising awareness about gender-based violence (GBV) and other social ills affecting South African communities. Throughout their journey they shared regular updates online, garnering support and collecting donations. Netizens, especially women, have take to social media coining the viral phrase “Monna ke bicycle” (a man is a bicycle) to celebrate the grit and determination of three Limpopo cyclists who completed a 1,700km journey to Cape Town. Social media was abuzz as they posted videos and photos - often with school bags on their backs and helmets on while documenting their progress across towns and provinces.

After 14 days on the road, they arrived in the heart of Cape Town on Monday, entering the city through the Huguenot Tunnel under Du Toitskloof Pass. The journey included stops in Laingsburg and Worcester for medical assistance and rest. Ndou suffered a knee injury after falling from his bike last week.

On Monday morning, he was in pain again but pressed on after resting with an ice pack, determined to finish the ride. His teammates, Mokowo and Gauta, also fatigued, took the opportunity during their stop to receive physiotherapy. The trio’s arrival in Cape Town was met with excitement and praise from across the country.

On social media, many social media users, particularly women, celebrated their strength and endurance, with the phrase “Monna ke bicycle” going viral. The phrase is adapted from the Sepedi and Sotho saying “Monna ke koloi” which means “a man is a car” humorously honours the trio’s ability to complete their mission without a vehicle, but relying instead on determination, discipline, and their own two wheels. One of the many women celebrating the trio was Tumiso Pearl Masia, who wrote on Facebook: “Well done boys🙌🏽👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼entlek monna ke bicycle, tsa van rekwa ka lena😹.”

Dineo Nosi, who posted a picture of herself alongside the cyclists, said: “The most handsome man in the World😍😍😍😍. Monna ke bicycle🥹🤝.” Another user, Tokollo, added: “Things have changed now, monna ke bicycle🫦😍.”

The Gauta BMX team poses in Cape Town after their 14-day mission to inspire youth and shine a spotlight on gender-based violence in South Africa. Meanwhile, award-winning producer DJ Karri, who spent last week with the cyclists, said while the trip was challenging in a car, it was far more demanding for the young men on bikes. “This is very special for these boys. I joined them on Monday, and when I got there, I could see they were about to give up,” he said. “I told them, ‘Don’t give up.’ I used my social media to get sponsors, and we made it!

“It was difficult, but I reminded them how important it is to finish what you’ve started. I kept motivating them … it wasn’t easy. It wasn’t even supposed to be possible, but they made it possible.” Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis congratulated the cyclists for their achievement and the awareness they raised. “We’ve been following you, we’ve been following the money you’ve raised, and the reason behind your journey,” said Hill-Lewis. “You’ve captured the nation’s hearts, and you’ve captured Cape Town’s heart. We want to welcome you with all of ours.”

