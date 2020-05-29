1837 new cases reported, 34 new deaths as SA's Covid-19 numbers edge closer to 30 000

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that 34 more deaths have been reported bringing the number of confirmed Covid-19-related deaths in SA to 611.

A total of 680 175 tests have been conducted cumulatively of which 24 452 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. Durban - The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has increased to 29 240. According to the Health Ministry. A total of 1 837 people have tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours.





"This evening we are saddened to report that one of the deaths that have been reported is that of an employee of the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS). She had tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago and was admitted to hospital. She died today. We are deeply saddened by this news and wish to send words of comfort to her family and thank them for having allowed their loved one to serve the country during this difficult time," Mkhize said.













Speaking during a briefing on Friday night, Mkhize urged residents to change their behaviour towards Covid-19 as the country prepares to move to Level 3 from June 1.





He said with Level 3, the health department is focusing on hotspot areas and will send teams to metros and districts which have been identified.





He said patients will be immediately isolated in a bid to further spread the virus.





Mkhize urged residents to continue to practice social distancing, sanitise their hands and wear cloth masks.





Globally, 5,951,194 have contracted Covid-19 with 363,061 deaths. The global recovery rate stands at 2 613,250.