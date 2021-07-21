2023 school calendar released

Johannesburg - The Department of Education has released a proposed 2023 school calender which shows that learners will have 203 schooling days. The 2023 academic year has been scheduled to start on January 11 and end on December 13 for inland schools and from January 18 to December 13 for coastal schools.

The slight difference between the 2023 and 2022 calendars is that 2021 has 202 days of schooling. Covid-19 disrupted learning for South African learners who lost months of schooling both in 2020 and 2021. In 2020, learners stayed home from three months as Covid-19 wreaked havoc in the country as well as worldwide.

When the school finally reopened, many others had dropped out. Others had fallen pregnant and some were confined to online learning as anxious parents has pulled them out of school for fear of getting infected. This year, rising Covid-19 infections also saw extended school holidays that resulted in the department cancelling the matrics June exams. In addition to missing out of the 2021 academic year, some learners might find their return to school next week delayed after their schools were looted and vandalised during the recent unrest.