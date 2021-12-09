22 300 new Covid-19 infections in SA, 22 more deaths

THE National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) stated 22 391 cases of Covid-19 in South Africa were recorded on Thursday, with a further 22 Covid-19 related deaths. “Today the institute reports 22 391 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 093 452. This increase represents a 29.8% positivity rate,” the NICD said on Thursday.

Thursday’s confirmed cases illustrate an increase in infections in South Africa from Wednesday’s 19 842 cases. A total of 19 988 045 cumulative Covid-19 tests have now been conducted, the majority of which is occurring in the private sector. On Thursday, 72.2% of South Africa’s Covid-19 tests occurred in the private sector and 27.8% in the public sector.

NCID reveals Gauteng has topped the list of new Covid-19 infections on Thursday at 53% of the recorded 22 391 confirmed cases. Breakdown of new cases per province (in percentage of 22 391): Gauteng - 53% KwaZulu-Natal - 12% Western Cape - 10% North West - 6% Free State - 5% Mpumalanga - 5% Limpopo - 5% Eastern Cape - 4% Northern Cape - 1% Hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients has also increased with 453 admissions in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, 374 admissions occurred. As of 5pm on Thursday 127 315 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. Gauteng once more topped the list with 40665 compared with the Northern Cape that had the lowest number of vaccines administered on Thursday at 3 219.