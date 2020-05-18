22 more Covid-19 deaths as SA infections increase to 16 433

Durban - The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA has increased to 16 433. This is an increase of more than 900 in the last 24 hours.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize also confirmed 22 more Covid-19 related deaths, taking the country's death toll to 286, he announed on Monday night.

Mkhize thanked healthcare staff for taking care of those to have lost their lives and said there had been over 475 071 Covid-19 tests conducted to date, with more than 14 198 being done in the past 24 hours.

Mkhize said as the country prepared to move down to Level 3, high risk age groups and those with comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiac disease, obesity and people living with HIV must take extra precautions and necessary steps to avoid possible exposure to Covid-19.

The total number of recoveries to date is 7 298, he said.

Globally, 4,862 329 people have tested positive for Covid-19 while 318,763 people have lost their lives. There have also been 1,889,096 people who have recovered from coronavirus.