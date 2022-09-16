23-year-old gangster gets life plus 75 years for crime spree

Durban- A 23-year-old man from the Western Cape was sentenced in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court to life plus 75 years in prison for his violent crime spree from 2017 until his arrest in 2020. Marlon van Wyk from Cape Town was convicted of murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlawful firearm and sentenced on Thursday.

He was a Skombiso gang member, according to police in the Western Cape. Van Wyk’s arrest came after an incident in 2020, where a 61-year-old man was shot dead. “The victim was walking with his daughter in Kraaifontein when two suspects walked up to him and opened fire, fatally wounding him. During the investigation, the accused was positively linked to the crime, and other dockets that linked him to various incidents were obtained and placed on the court roll,” police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said.

He received life for murder, 45 years for the gun charges and 30 years for attempted murder. Detective Sergeant Thabo Mawanda of the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Anti-Gang Unit was commended for his efforts by management in the province, who also welcomed the sentencing. IOL