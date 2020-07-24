250 new deaths and 13944 more Covid-19 infections for SA

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 250 more deaths owing to Covid-19, as well as 13944 new infections, taking the total confirmed cases over 421 000. On Wednesday night, he had announced 572 new deaths - South Africa's deadliest day at the hands of the Covid-19. The 250 new deaths were South Africa’s second-most deadliest day since March, when the first case was confirmed in the country. South Africa’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 6343, with a majority of the deaths coming from the Western Cape (2827 deaths), the Eastern Cape (1406), Gauteng (1326), and KwaZulu-Natal (565).

More than half of Friday’s deaths came from Gauteng, with 139 deaths.

Gauteng - 139 deaths

KZN - 50

Western Cape - 47

Eastern Cape - 13

South Africa, with 421 996cases, has the fifth highest confirmed cases in the world. Only the US, Brazil, India and Russia have more cases in the world.

Only India and the USA, with almost 49 000 and 35 000 new cases on Friday, had more daily new cases in the world, than South Africa.

South Africa has also had two Cabinet ministers who were admitted to hospital after contracting the virus. The ministers are Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi.

Both were admitted to hospital on the recommendations of their family doctors.

In terms of Premiers, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, North West Premier Jobs Mokgoro and Gauteng Premier David Makhura have all tested positive for the coronavirus and are currently recovering at home.

The Covid-19 has swept through the country in a matter of just four months, with cases rising from 240 infections on March 21 to over 381 000 cases and over 5300 deaths on July 21 - exactly four months later.

Deaths in the same period have risen from 0 on March 21, to 58 on April 21, to 369 on May 21, 1930 by June 21 and 5368 by July 21.

Mkhize said confirmed cases since March now stand at just over 421 000 with just over 245 771 recoveries.

South Africa is currently on Day 120 of its lockdown. The country is now on level 3 of an eased lockdown which has allowed millions of workers to return to work.

On Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that public schools would close for at least four weeks during the Covid-19 peak. But Grade 12s and their teachers would only close for a week and Grade 7s would close for two weeks.

Over 2.5 million have been tested for the virus. More than 52 000 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Mkhize said he was sending condolences to those who had lost loved ones and thanked health workers for treating the deceased.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The number of recoveries currently stands at 245 771 which translates to a recovery rate of 58%,” he said.

IOL