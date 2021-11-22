312 new infections as ten more die of Covid-19

RUSTENBURG - South Africa recorded 312 new Covid-19 infection cases and 10 deaths on Monday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said. "Today (Monday) the institute reports 312 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory confirmed cases to 2 930 174. This increase represents a 2.3% positivity rate. As per the national Department of Health, a further 10 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 584 to date," the institute said.

The majority of new cases were from Gauteng, accounting for 77% of the reported cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, each accounting for 5%. Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 3% and the Eastern Cape, Free State, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 2%. Gauteng reported 239 new Covid-19 infections, KwaZulu-Natal 15, and the Eastern Cape and Free State each reported five cases.

Limpopo reported nine cases, Mpumalanga 10, North West seven, the Northern Cape six new cases and the Western Cape 16. The NICD said there may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which were not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. "As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies."

The proportion of positive new cases was 2.3% which was lower than the 3.4% on Sunday. The seven-day average was 2.2% on Monday compared to 2% on Sunday. Thirty-seven people were admitted in hospital in the past 24 hours, compared to 13 reported on Sunday. According to the institute 19 126 699 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.