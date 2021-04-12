34 more people succumb to Covid-19 raising death toll to 53 356

Durban - South Africa recorded 34 more Covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s death rate to 53 356, the Department of Health’s daily coronavirus statistics revealed.

While the North West and Northern Cape recorded zero deaths, the Eastern Cape recorded, 14 deaths, the Free State 3, Gauteng 1, KwaZulu-Natal 1, Limpopo and Western Cape 9.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” the department said in a statement.

Department of Health Covid-19 statistics as of April 12.

According to the health department, as of Monday, April, 12 the cumulative recoveries stood at 1 484 356, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

As of Monday, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases for South Africa stood at 1 559 113.