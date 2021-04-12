34 more people succumb to Covid-19 raising death toll to 53 356
Durban - South Africa recorded 34 more Covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s death rate to 53 356, the Department of Health’s daily coronavirus statistics revealed.
While the North West and Northern Cape recorded zero deaths, the Eastern Cape recorded, 14 deaths, the Free State 3, Gauteng 1, KwaZulu-Natal 1, Limpopo and Western Cape 9.
“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” the department said in a statement.
According to the health department, as of Monday, April, 12 the cumulative recoveries stood at 1 484 356, representing a recovery rate of 95%.
As of Monday, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases for South Africa stood at 1 559 113.
The department said that the number of tests conducted to date was 10 154 978. Of these 16 042 tests were completed since the last report on Sunday.
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 289 787 as at 6.30pm on Monday.
IOL