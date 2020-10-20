39 SAPS members have had GBV cases opened against them

Cape Town – A total of 39 SAPS members from 113 police stations across the country have had cases relating to gender-based violence (GBV) opened against them – with five of the stations implicated among the 30 GBV hot spots in the country.

This was revealed in a reply to a Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary question by Minister of Police Bheki Cele, the party’s public service and administration spokesperson, Michele Clarke MP, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Of concern to the DA is whether the perpetrators have been charged for their offences, are still on active duty or have been dismissed. Clarke said they would be submitting supplementary questions to Cele to provide greater clarity.

Some of the reported cases against the perpetrators range from assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, statutory rape, rape, murder, domestic violence, attempted murder and pointing a firearm.

The stations among the top 30 GBV hot spots – which were identified by Cele in September – implicated are Umlazi and Ntuzuma in KwaZulu-Natal, Bloemspruit in the Free State, and Mitchells Plain and Gugulethu in the Western Cape.