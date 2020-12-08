4 011 new Covid-19 cases in SA

Cape Town – The number of new Covid-19-related cases in the country has again shot over the 4 000 mark. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Tuesday the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases is 821 889, with 4 011 new cases identified. The death toll also shot up from 43 on Monday to 183, with the Eastern Cape recording 82, Free State 20, Gauteng 11, KwaZulu-Natal 13, the Northern Cape 7 and the Western Cape 50. On Sunday, 4 645 new Covid-19 cases were identified, with 139 deaths. This brings the total number of deaths to 22 432, with 753 072 recoveries. A cumulative 5 640 042 tests have been completed, of which 28 127 have been conducted since the last report, Mkhize said.

Data supplied by the Department of Health

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala on Tuesday appealed to parents and pupils not to organise or take part in celebrations in the province which flout current Covid-19 safety protocols and endanger lives.

“We again wish to warn all those who intend to hold such events that this is against the regulations and we will not hesitate to apply the full extent and might of the law to deal with any such transgressions wherever they occur,” he said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Gauteng health department disclosed that 1 300 pupils from the province had attended the Ballito, KZN, ’’superspreader’’ events.

Everyone who went to the Rage events need to quarantine themselves for 14 days and go for testing as a matter of urgency, said the department.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration sought to shore up the US vaccine supply on Tuesday as a 90-year-old British woman became the first person outside of trials to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Progress toward a vaccine has offered a ray of hope in a pandemic that killed 15 000 people in the US last week alone and has overwhelmed hospitals with intensive care patients.

Pfizer is on the cusp of winning US approval for the vaccine it developed with Germany's BioNTech, but Britain has already authorised the Pfizer vaccine, enabling Margaret Keenan to receive the first jab at her local hospital in Coventry, central England.

