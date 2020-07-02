40 SANDF soldiers at SA-Zim border test positive for Covid-19

Pretoria - The SANDF on Thursday confirmed that around 40 of its deployed members in Limpopo province had tested positive for Covid-19.

“The battalion that was identified to be deployed to Limpopo province is an infantry battalion from Cape Town. As always the SANDF ensured that all the necessary precautions were in place and the battalion was under a 14-day quarantine period at their home unit in Cape Town before being transported to Lephalale to augment another battalion in the SANDF’s safeguarding role on the border between South Africa and Zimbabwe,” the SANDF said in a statement.

The battalion arrived in Lephalale on June 13 and was immediately placed under another 14-day quarantine period at the South African Military Health Services Training Centre in Lephalale, as per stipulated health protocols.

“As is the norm during mission readiness training, none of these members were allowed outside the base. After some members [were] screened it became clear that a number of them needed to be tested. It was established that certain members tested positive for Covid-19,” the SANDF said.

“A decision was then taken for the entire battalion to be tested. Those found positive were isolated in a facility inside the base that has been specifically established and prepared for this purpose.”