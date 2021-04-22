55 more people die of Covid-19 pushing SA death toll to 53 995

Durban - More than 34 000 Covid-19 tests were conducted in South Africa in the past 24 hours which pushed the number of people infected by the virus to 1 571 348.

According to the Department of Health’s daily figures on deaths and infections, as of Thursday, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases for South Africa was 1 571 348.

The number of tests conducted as of Thursday was 10 447 673.

Of these 34 493 tests were completed since the last report on Wednesday.

Of the 55 people who died of Covid-19 on the country on Thursday, the Eastern Cape reported 11, the Free State 14, Gauteng 20, Kwa-Zulu Natal 3, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 1, the North West 0, the Northern Cape 0 and the Western Cape 6, which brings the total to 53 995 deaths since the virus was first detected in the country last 13 months ago.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Thursday.

South Africa’s cumulative recoveries as of Thursday stood at 1 496 756, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

