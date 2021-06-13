7 657 new Covid-19 in SA, 64% reported in Gauteng

Cape Town – A total of 7 657 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday, representing a 17.2% positivity rate, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service said. “The majority of new cases today are from the Gauteng province (64%), followed by the Western Cape (9%) and North West (7%) provinces,” it said.

Gauteng recorded 4 891 new cases, while 663 cases were reported in Western Cape, 521 in North West, 379 in Free State, KwaZulu-Natal recorded 338 cases, Mpumalanga 283, 256 in Northern Cape, 171 in Limpopo, and 155 in Eastern Cape. A total of 59 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. “This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1 747 082.”

To date, 12 193 414 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors. According to the latest statistics, 26 571 new tests were conducted in the private sector, and 17 989 in the public sector, making a total of 44 560 new tests conducted. “An increase of 632 hospital admissions and 78 in-hospital deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.”

On Saturday, the country recorded 9 320 new Covid-19 cases and 114 deaths.