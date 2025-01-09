7 things to know about the HMPV virus

Hundreds of cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been reported in China and the northern hemisphere, causing widespread panic among other countries. The World Health Organization reported that in some countries in the temperate Northern hemisphere, influenza-like illness (ILI) and/or acute respiratory infection (ARI) rates have increased in recent weeks and are above baseline levels, following usual seasonal trends.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention noted that up to December 29, there has been an upward trend of common acute respiratory infections, including those due to seasonal influenza viruses, RSV and hMPV – as expected for this time of year during the Northern Hemisphere winter. The National Health Department said government is closely monitoring the situation in China and other parts of the world. It is the normal respiratory season in China but with a later start than expected. In South Africa we will continue our routine surveillance and public health communications, and act on any new information or alerts. There is no need for public to panic and the department of health working with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) will keep the public up to date as and when there are new developments.

Here's what you need to know Who can get HMPV and who is at risk? "While the disease is typically mild, the following groups are at higher risk of severe illness: young children, particularly infants and those born prematurely, older adults, people with chronic conditions, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or any other lung disease. Individuals with weakened immune systems are also most likely to experience more severe symptoms," the NICD explained. How is HMPV diagnosed?

By taking a swab from the ill person's nose or throat. The sample is then taken for testing. Testing is typically reserved for severe cases requiring specific management. How is HMPV treated? The NICD said most cases are mild and can be managed at home with rest and hydration. If symptoms are not resolved in three to five days, people should visit a doctor.

Is there a vaccine for HMPV? No. Are there similarities between HMPV and the early stages of Covid-19?

"Unlike SARS-CoV-2, HMPV is a known circulating virus, and most people have some immunity. SARS-CoV-2 caused a global pandemic due to its novelty and the lack of pre-existing immunity, which allowed the virus to spread rapidly," the NICD explained. Is HMPV similar to Covid-19? The viruses are not closely related but both have similar symptoms; cough, nasal congestion, fever etc. The NICD said; "Both viruses are most likely spread from an infected person to others through secretions from coughing and sneezing and close personal contact. They also spread by touching objects or surfaces that have the viruses on them and then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes."