73 more deaths take Covid-19 fatalities over 2500, infections rise past 144 000
Johannesburg - With 73 more deaths recorded on Monday night, South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll jumped to 2529 fatalities.
This as confirmed infections since March soar to 144 264, with over 70 000 recoveries. This means active cases stand at 73 650.
South Africa is currently on Day 95 of its lockdown. The country is now on level 3 of an eased lockdown which has allowed millions of workers to return to work.
The only two provinces to not record deaths on Monday night were the Northern Cape and the Free State provinces.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the 73 new deaths were from the following provinces:
-
Western Cape, 43 deaths
-
Eastern Cape, 10
-
KZN, 6
-
Gauteng, 6
-
Limpopo, 5
-
North West, 2
-
Mpumalanga, 1
The country expects its Covid-19 peak between July and August, with Gauteng currently the province with the most active cases despite the Western Cape having the most infections and death.
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said the majority of the province’s cases were mild.
BREAKDOWN
|
Infections
|
Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Active
|
South Africa
|
144264
|
2529
|
70614
|
71121
|
Western Cape
|
61375
|
1807
|
42636
|
16932
|
Gauteng
|
39841
|
180
|
9738
|
29923
|
Eastern Cape
|
26184
|
397
|
12824
|
12963
|
KZN
|
9041
|
115
|
3602
|
5324
|
North West
|
3931
|
7
|
433
|
3491
|
Free State
|
1377
|
9
|
385
|
983
|
Limpopo
|
1011
|
10
|
434
|
567
|
Mpumalanga
|
1089
|
3
|
376
|
710
|
Northern Cape
|
404
|
1
|
186
|
217
Mkhize said he was sending condolences to those who had lost loved ones and thanked health workers for treating the deceased.
“The mortality rate is 1,8%. The number of recoveries is 70 614, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,9%,” said Mkhize.IOL