73 more deaths take Covid-19 fatalities over 2500, infections rise past 144 000

Johannesburg - With 73 more deaths recorded on Monday night, South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll jumped to 2529 fatalities.

This as confirmed infections since March soar to 144 264, with over 70 000 recoveries. This means active cases stand at 73 650.

South Africa is currently on Day 95 of its lockdown. The country is now on level 3 of an eased lockdown which has allowed millions of workers to return to work.

The only two provinces to not record deaths on Monday night were the Northern Cape and the Free State provinces.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the 73 new deaths were from the following provinces: