SAPS and Metro Police officers enforce the law at Mangosuthu highway in Umlazi on the 3rd day of 21 days of national lockdown, to help contain the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

74 more deaths take SA’s Covid-19 fatalities to 1284

By IOL Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Johannesburg - South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll has risen to 1284, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday night. 

Earlier, while speaking in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, he announced that cases had risen by 3147 to over 58 000 as of Thursday.

Mkhize also said that there were now over one million Covid-19 tests which had been conducted in the country. He said 1 028 399 tests had been conducted, of which, more than 532 000 tests had been done in the public sector. He said just under 30 000 tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours. 

The country is currently in Day 77 of the national lockdown which has been eased to alert level three since the start of June, allowing more businesses and alcohol to be sold for the first time since late March. 

LATEST DEATHS 

Western Cape - 39

Eastern Cape - 31 

North West - 4 

“This brings the total national deaths to 1284 with a mortality rate of 2,2%. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” said Mkhize. 

The minister said recoveries had increased from 31505 on Wednesday, to 33252 on Thursday. He said this translated to a recovery rate of 56,8%.  

Earlier, while commenting on the rising infections in the Eastern Cape, Mkhize said the province had to work hard to ensure contacts were traced, isolated and quarantined. He warned that if this was not done, infections would continue to rise. 

About the Free State province, Mkhize said the province had managed to slow the rate of infection after it had initially been growing rapidly after a church-linked event. He said the province was the first to aggressively slow the rate of infection. 

And in the North West, where the numbers have now rocketed to over 700, he said officials were screening actively in the community and there was good cooperation with stakeholders including the mineral resources department and the mining community. 

Mkhize said a tracking and tracing platform had been started by government and was currently in use in the Western Cape. He said he wanted the Eastern Cape to also take advantage of it and said the platform would be rolled out in the country in the coming weeks. 


LATEST BREAKDOWN

Total Cases

Recoveries

Deaths



South Africa

58568

33252

1284

Western Cape

37422

24050

966

Gauteng

7953

2890

57

Eastern Cape

7868

4107

178

KZN

3472

1572

64

North West

757

128

5

Free State

406

162

9

Limpopo

267

175

3

Mpumalanga

228

116

1

Northern Cape

132

52

1


