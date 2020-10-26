891 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA

Cape Town – A total of 891 new Covid-19-related cases have been identified in South Africa since the last report. This brings the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases to 716 759, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Monday. ’’Regrettably, we report 40 Covid-19-related deaths today: 8 from the Eastern Cape, 4 from Gauteng, 1 from KwaZulu-Natal, 4 from Mpumalanga, 16 from North West and 7 from the Western Cape. ’’This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 19 008. Of the 40 deaths reported today, 10 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 2 from the Eastern Cape, 4 from Gauteng, 1 from KwaZulu- Natal and 3 in the Western Cape,“ said Mkhize. ’’Our recoveries now stand at 646 721, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 709 403, with 11 464 new tests conducted since the last report.’’

Data supplied by the Department of Health

The parliamentary communications team said President Cyril Ramaphosa would answer six questions on Tuesday, among them on Covid-19 corruption/procurement irregularities.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has warned that another hard lockdown could be imminent if people did not change their reckless behaviour.

He said the provincial government was “deeply bothered by the largely carefree attitude that has been displayed by some citizens of this province, particularly since our downgrading to lockdown level 1’’.

Meanwhile, hospitals in many Iranian provinces are running out of capacity to handle Covid-19 cases, health authorities say, with novel coronavirus now killing around 300 people a day or one person every five minutes.

European leaders warned of a bleak winter as resurgent Covid-19 infections forced countries to impose new restrictions to try to curb a second wave of the pandemic, with the US and France setting new daily records for cases.

Australia's second-biggest city will this week exit its coronavirus lockdown following nearly four months under onerous restrictions, authorities announced Monday, after no new daily cases or deaths were recorded.

Covid-19 infections rose by 17 440 over the weekend, Swiss health authorities showed on Monday, as the government considers tightening restrictions meant to slow the accelerating spread of Covid-19.

Italy will present a package of measures on Tuesday to support businesses hit by new restrictions aimed at reining in a second wave of Covid-19, officials said, at a time of mounting protests against the curbs across the country.

Russia's daily tally of new Covid-19 cases soared to a record high of 17 347 on Monday as the Kremlin warned the pandemic was beginning to inflict a greater toll outside Moscow.

