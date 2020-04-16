903 people have recovered from coronavirus in SA

Johannesburg - More than 900 people have recovered from the Covid-19 coronavirus, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Thursday night.

However, 14 new confirmed deaths took the death toll to 48. The increase by 14 recorded on Thursday night, was the highest since the first death on March 27 - which was incidentally Day 1 of the lockdown.

Mkhize shared statistics which showed that gauteng as the leading coronavirus hit province in the country, also had the most recoveries, with 479, followed by the Western Cape with 205 and KZN with 96.

“We are also encouraged by the increased number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19,” said Mkhize.

BREAKDOWN

Gauteng - 969 cases - 6 deaths - 479 recoveries

Western Cape - 675 cases - 13 deaths - 205 recoveries

KZN - 534 cases - 20 deaths - 96 recoveries

Eastern Cape 220 cases - 4 deaths - 9 recoveries

Free State - 98 cases - 4 deaths - 71 recoveries

Limpopo - 26 cases - 1 death - 18 recoveries

North West - 24 cases - 10 recoveries

Mpumalanga - 22 cases - 9 recoveries

Northern Cape - 16 cases - 6 recoveries

On deaths, the KZN province had the most fatalities with 20, followed by the Western Cape with 13, Gauteng with six and the Eastern Cape and Free State provinces, with four each.

“It is with regret that we inform the public that the Covid-19 related deaths is now 48. We note that two provinces, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape, have also recorded their first deaths.

“We convey our condolences to the families. We continue to speak strength and appreciate our dedicated health workers who are faced with these circumstances daily,” said the minister.

Mkhize said more than 95 000 people had now been tested for the virus.

South Africa is currently on Day 21 of its lockdown after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a two week extension last week.