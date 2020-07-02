95 more deaths, 8 728 new cases take Covid-19 infections closer to 170 000

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 95 more deaths owing to Covid-19, as well as 8728 new infections, taking the total confirmed cases to just under 170 000.

This means South Africa’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 2844.

Mkhize said confirmed cases since March now stand at 168 061, with just under 82 000 recoveries.

Active cases - those of people who are currently living with the virus - stand at 83 218.

Mkhize said the 95 deaths were from the four most-affected provinces - the Western Cape, Gauteng, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal - with each province experiencing double-digit deaths.

For the first time, Gauteng had more daily deaths than the Western Cape.

Mkhize said the new deaths were from the following provinces:

Gauteng, 38 deaths

Western Cape, 29

KZN, 16

Eastern Cape, 12

South Africa is currently on Day 98 of its lockdown. The country is now on level 3 of an eased lockdown which has allowed millions of workers to return to work.

Over 1.7 million have been tested for the virus. More than 39 000 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

The country expects its Covid-19 peak between July and August, with Gauteng currently the province with the most active cases despite the Western Cape having the most infections and death.

BREAKDOWN



Infections Deaths Recoveries Active

South Africa 168061 2749 76025 83218

Western Cape 65841 1925 46515 17401

Gauteng 49937 282 12957 36698

Eastern Cape 30603 451 15843 14309

KZN 11669 152 4111 7406

North West 4788 7 865 3916

Free State 1886 9 386 1491

Mpumalanga 1478 7 520 951

Limpopo 1286 10 570 706

Northern Cape 573 1 232 340



Mkhize said he was sending condolences to those who had lost loved ones and thanked health workers for treating the deceased.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The mortality rate is 1,7% The number of recoveries is 81 999, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,8%