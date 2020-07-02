95 more deaths, 8 728 new cases take Covid-19 infections closer to 170 000
Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 95 more deaths owing to Covid-19, as well as 8728 new infections, taking the total confirmed cases to just under 170 000.
This means South Africa’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 2844.
Mkhize said confirmed cases since March now stand at 168 061, with just under 82 000 recoveries.
Active cases - those of people who are currently living with the virus - stand at 83 218.
Mkhize said the 95 deaths were from the four most-affected provinces - the Western Cape, Gauteng, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal - with each province experiencing double-digit deaths.
For the first time, Gauteng had more daily deaths than the Western Cape.
Mkhize said the new deaths were from the following provinces:
-
Gauteng, 38 deaths
-
Western Cape, 29
-
KZN, 16
-
Eastern Cape, 12
South Africa is currently on Day 98 of its lockdown. The country is now on level 3 of an eased lockdown which has allowed millions of workers to return to work.
Over 1.7 million have been tested for the virus. More than 39 000 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
The country expects its Covid-19 peak between July and August, with Gauteng currently the province with the most active cases despite the Western Cape having the most infections and death.
BREAKDOWN
|
Infections
|
Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Active
|
South Africa
|
168061
|
2749
|
76025
|
83218
|
Western Cape
|
65841
|
1925
|
46515
|
17401
|
Gauteng
|
49937
|
282
|
12957
|
36698
|
Eastern Cape
|
30603
|
451
|
15843
|
14309
|
KZN
|
11669
|
152
|
4111
|
7406
|
North West
|
4788
|
7
|
865
|
3916
|
Free State
|
1886
|
9
|
386
|
1491
|
Mpumalanga
|
1478
|
7
|
520
|
951
|
Limpopo
|
1286
|
10
|
570
|
706
|
Northern Cape
|
573
|
1
|
232
|
340
Mkhize said he was sending condolences to those who had lost loved ones and thanked health workers for treating the deceased.
“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The mortality rate is 1,7% The number of recoveries is 81 999, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,8%IOL