A canine tale of loyalty: Sergeant’s journey from grief to hope

In the heart of Gugulethu, a story of canine devotion has won the hearts of the local SAPS office and their dedication with the Cape of Good Hope SPCA (CoGH SPCA) to finding a forever home for the furry friend – affectionately known as “Sergeant”. Sergeant or Serg for short, a grieving dog, has become Gugulethu’s very own Hachikō (Japan’s faithful Akita who waited for the rest of his life for an owner who could never return).

Sergeant’s story began in mid-December when an elderly man arrived at the SAPS Gugulethu station seeking medical help, accompanied by his faithful dog. The man was taken to the hospital but tragically passed away, leaving his devoted companion behind to do the only thing he could do – wait. The dog remained outside the station, waiting at the door his owner had entered, anticipating his return with every person who exited. CoGH SPCA said the dog’s presence moved the officers, particularly the station’s exhibit commander, Captain Veale, who named their canine friend in honour of his loyalty.

“He earned his title,” said Captain Veale. “Sergeant reminded us of the values we strive to uphold – duty, commitment, and service. He became one of us in every way that mattered.” CoGH SPCA said Serg quickly became part of the team, standing proudly beside officers at parade time and sleeping beneath the station’s parked vehicles at night.

“Despite their efforts to care for him, the void left by his owner was too great. His appetite dwindled, his spirit dimmed, and it became clear that Serg needed more than the station could provide,” the SPCA said. Captain Veale said reaching out to the SPCA was “one of the hardest decisions” he has had to make. “But I knew it was the right thing for him. He was pining away and he deserved a chance to heal and find a new purpose. I knew he couldn’t find that here,” said Veale.

On January 7, Sergeant’s journey took a new turn when the SPCA stepped in to help. Inspector Jeffrey Mfini, who collected Sergeant, described the moment as bittersweet. “When I saw him, I felt the weight of his sorrow. This wasn’t just a dog waiting, this was a soul grieving. I want nothing more than to see the spark back in his eyes, that little twinkle of happiness that comes with love reciprocated,” said Mfini. Now under the care of the SPCA, Sergeant has been given a clean bill of health – apart from a few ticks – and is ready to start afresh.