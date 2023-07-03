A generous stranger helped start this business and now it is taking off

Jorgina Heugh has always had an entrepreneurial spirit. The Atlantis-raised woman has seen her business Adore Her By G grow through hard work and determination. Her journey into business is no surprise as her father operated his own car mechanic shop. She said this inspired her and instilled in her a sense of independence and ambition from an early age.

Adore Her by G is an online eyelash retailer based in Atlantis, dedicated to offering “premium-quality” eyelashes to customers nationwide. “Our aim is to assist individuals across South Africa in attaining their desired look, irrespective of their budget or lifestyle. The majority of our clientele consists of new lash wearers, as we guide them through this journey and provide them with a wealth of educational resources,” said Heugh. According to Heugh, she sources the lashes from China and then distributes them to clients in South Africa. The businesswoman said she utilised the funds allocated for rates and taxes to register her business.

Incredibly, 25% of the initial investment came from a generous cash donation from a stranger who shared her vision. In addition to this, she used her savings and loans. “I aspire to provide my children, RJ and Gabriella, with the opportunities I never had during my own upbringing, constrained by challenging circumstances,” Heugh said. “As someone from the small town of Atlantis, where negativity often dominates the narrative, I am determined to persistently demonstrate to young individuals that one's place of origin does not dictate their future,” she said.

Her life was also complicated by the fact that she was a divorced single mother of two children. However, she never let her circumstances define her or dampen her spirit. She has spent the previous eight years immersing herself in the hotel and food and beverage industries, working diligently as a server. Heugh also firmly believes that life is not defined by teenage pregnancy, failed marriages, the loss of loved ones, or any other form of failure.

“I want to inspire others by showing them that with determination and hard work towards their goals, they have the power to create a significant impact and transform their lives,” she said. The biggest hurdle she has faced was managing multiple responsibilities single-handedly and having to balance running a business, pursuing her studies and raising her children. Heugh added that she discovered that she does not have to shoulder every burden alone.