A total of R109,5m in Powerball and Lotto jackpots up for grabs over weekend

Durban – The National Lottery Ithuba said an estimated R109.5 million in jackpots is up for grabs across their PowerBall and Lotto games. Tonight the combined Powerball jackpots are estimated at R61m.

PowerBall is at an estimated R24m, and PowerBall Plus at an estimated R37m. The draw will take place at 8.57pm (Friday). For Saturday, a whopping R48.5m in total estimated Lotto jackpots will be up for grabs.

Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 is estimated at R22m each, while Lotto Plus 2 is estimated at R4,5m. Ithuba urged players to purchase their tickets at a nearest participating retailer, or on their website. “We wait to see who our next multi-millionaire will be. As Ithuba, we are in the business of changing people’s lives through our jackpots,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

She reminded winners of R50 000 and above to receive free trauma counselling from professional psychologists, and financial advice from accredited financial advisors at no cost. All winnings are tax-free. IOL