Abalone bust: Two foreign nationals arrested for R4.4m abalone haul in Eastern Cape

Two foreign nationals have been arrested and charged for abalone possession, valued at more than R4,4 million. Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, said the arrest was effected by the Gqeberha Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks in joint efforts with Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC), Dark Water Ops and Marine life Environment control members.

"The joint team received information about a particular illegal abalone operating plant at Neave Township in Gqeberha," he said. Officers arrived at the location to find two men drying and processing the abalone. "Inside the premises 10,510 wet and dry abalone units weighing 1,061kg, were seized.