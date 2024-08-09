ACSA makes about-turn on biometric system tender row, suspends top official

This follows a previous response from ACSA denying any wrongdoing in the tender process in response to an IOL story. However, in a statement released on Friday morning, ACSA says it conducted further investigation which prompted the suspension of its Chief Information Officer.

“On Saturday 3 August 2024, ACSA issued a media statement indicating that there were no allegations of irregularities regarding ACSA’s procurement processes in the current legal proceedings before the High Court.

“This was indeed true based on the information we had at the time and statements issued by those involved in the project. We have since undertaken a preliminary investigation and have now found that there is prima facie evidence of wrongdoing in relation to the biometric and digital identity technology project.

“It is on this basis that the Chief Information Officer has been placed on a precautionary suspension.