ACSA supports ATNS as key airports suspend flight procedures for safety

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has thrown its full support behind Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) in a collaborative effort to maintain the safety of South Africa’s airspace, as several regional airports temporarily suspend their Instrument Flight Procedures (IFPs) for maintenance needs. As of Tuesday, flights to Richards Bay Airport, Upington Airport, and Bram Fischer International Airport in Bloemfontein will only be possible under Visual Meteorological Conditions (VMC), as their Instrument Flight Procedures (IFPs) are currently unavailable.

These procedures, critical for aircraft navigation during low visibility or adverse weather, are expected to remain suspended until maintenance is complete. “ACSA recognises the critical role that maintaining IFPs plays in ensuring safe, efficient, and uninterrupted flight operations, particularly during adverse weather or low visibility,” the company stated. The company emphasised that the safety of passengers and continued operational reliability remain top priorities.

ACSA further commended ATNS for its ongoing efforts: “We commend ATNS for their dedicated efforts in equipping key network airports with essential approach procedures, enabling operations to continue smoothly even under challenging weather conditions.” While some airports face temporary limitations, ACSA confirmed that major hubs such as O.R. Tambo International Airport, King Shaka International Airport, Cape Town International Airport, Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, George Airport, and King Phalo Airport remain fully operational with their IFPs intact. “Passengers travelling to and from these airports are advised to check with their respective airlines for any updates on flight schedules. We encourage all passengers to download the ACSA Mobile App for real-time flight notifications to stay informed about any potential delays or changes.” said ACSA.

"We remain committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety, operational efficiency, and customer service." With maintenance efforts underway, both ACSA and ATNS are working in close coordination to restore full operational capability at all affected airports as swiftly and safely as possible. IOL News