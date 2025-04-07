Africa Children’s Summit 2025: Young leaders speak up to shape their future

The Africa Children’s Summit 2025, a child-led event hosted by the government, concluded on Monday in Johannesburg. The summit, having formulated its outcome statement - which is policy recommendations meant to help shape their future.

The three-day summit has been led by the Department of Social Development in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund. Since its opening on 4 April, the summit has brought together bright and courageous young leaders in person from across Africa and hundreds also joined virtually. The children who attended in person are from South Africa, South Sudan, DRC, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Ghana, Liberia, Mozambique, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

One of the child leaders, 17-year-old Ison Cumbane from Mozambique, captured the spirit of the summit saying he was greatfukl for the opportunity. “Many children don’t have the opportunity to speak about their rights. We are here to give voice to them and show that we can participate and influence decisions," Cumbane said. The summit culminates with an Outcome Statement, crafted by children themselves, outlines actionable recommendations for governments and civil society to implement policies that prioritise children’s voices and rights across Africa.

The Outcome Statement, formalised on Monday, states that the children want leaders and governments to ensure that every child can go to school, feel safe, be included, and have a bright future. “School should be free for every child. No one should stay home because they can't pay fees. Governments should give support like bursaries and scholarships to children whose families cannot afford school. Children with disabilities should also learn in schools that meet their needs- with teachers who understand Sign language and other special ways of learning. “We need more good teachers who understand every child's needs. Some of us learn in different ways, speak different languages, or need extra help. Teachers should be trained to support all kinds of learners,” their statement mentions.

“We want to feel safe at home and at school. No bullying. No hitting. No abuse. There should be people to help when things go wrong. Teachers and parents must learn how to treat children with love and respect. National governments should ratify treaties and put laws in place against child and early marriages, and they should (not) be practised.” Some of their other policy recommendations include giving the children the chance to speak up, lead school groups, and help shape rules and plans. They want access to safe and useful internet- and digital tools. They want to be kept safe online such as being protected against pornography and negative media. They want substance abuse to be prohibited with stricter laws being put in place when it comes to children.

“The government should penalise parents who give the go ahead for their children to take drugs and the children be put into foster care. “We are the future. We want to learn, grow, and help our countries. We ask our leaders to listen, take action, and work with us to make these dreams come true- for every child, everywhere in Africa,” the statement concludes. In closing the summit, Deputy Minister of Social Development, Ganief Hendricks, said children are the most precious beings on earth, yet they are misused in the worst ways - sold, trafficking, exploited.

“We all have to protect our children. The government can't do this alone; grassroots advocacy can lead to real change. Community action, international solidarity and the continued push for a stronger child protection system can change this situation.” “We must ensure that gatherings of this magnitude must not be bittersweet experiences, and a pattern of children’s voices to be reduced to paperwork that will never translate into real change. Implementation and action are of paramount importance. This must be a call for action and not formalities.” “The Outcomes Statement as adopted by all the children attending, will be canvassed in all the participating countries. In South Africa, we will use the G20 Presidency to lobby the Global leadership to subscribe and encourage their countries to heighten child participation.