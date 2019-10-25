AfriForum 'more than willing to help' with Senzo Meyiwa murder case









The family of the late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa called a media briefing pleading for justice to be done in the soccer star's murder case. Photo: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - Lobby group AfriForum on Friday confirmed it was "more than willing" to help with prosecution in the murder case of slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa. This comes after Meyiwa's family held a briefing on Friday morning to provide an update on the investigation. Meyiwa was murdered at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus home in October 2014 during an alleged botched robbery. He was shot in the back. Sam Meyiwa, the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain’s father, died almost five years later with his son’s killers still unknown. Meyiwa's brother Sifiso and cousin Siyabonga, addressing reporters, questioned the lack of progress in bringing the star's killers to book, laying the blame squarely at the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) door.

"The problem we see now, there's no problem with the SAPS (SA Police Service), SAPS has done everything. The problem is with the NPA.

"NPA is the one giving us problems. We want to direct our briefing to the president and the minister of police to intervene and find out why the NPA can't prosecute this case or else AfriForum will take over."

Sifiso confirmed he'd gotten in touch with AfriForum, who said they were willing to assist.

This was echoed by AfriForum's Kallie Kriel, who confirmed in a tweet that the organisation is "more than willing to help" prosecute his killers.