Johannesburg - Lobby group AfriForum on Friday confirmed it was "more than willing" to help with prosecution in the murder case of slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.
This comes after Meyiwa's family held a briefing on Friday morning to provide an update on the investigation.
Meyiwa was murdered at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus home in October 2014 during an alleged botched robbery. He was shot in the back.
Sam Meyiwa, the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain’s father, died almost five years later with his son’s killers still unknown.
Meyiwa's brother Sifiso and cousin Siyabonga, addressing reporters, questioned the lack of progress in bringing the star's killers to book, laying the blame squarely at the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) door.