After effects of Nkandla gathering will be felt in coming weeks, says health expert

HEALTH experts say the after effects of the gathering at former President Jacob Zuma’s home in Nkandla will be felt in the next 14 days. Hundreds of supporters of Zuma gathered at the former president's home in which they staged ongoing demonstrations after he was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment.

Pictures and videos, shared online, showed many people not wearing masks or observing social-distancing protocols at the gathering. Health and social security expert Professor Alex van den Heever said the gathering would result in community-based transmissions of Covid-19 that will impact on many households and we could see an acceleration of infections in about two weeks. Van den Heever said: “This is an extraordinary display of disregard for the public interest at a time of great crisis in South Africa. The personal woes of a dreadful former president don’t come close to meriting such conduct. If this crowd can disregard the law, many will feel that they can, too. Unfortunately, it implies that individual conduct going forward will count more than the government's actions.”