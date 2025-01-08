Airlink resumes Nampula flights after assurances from authorities amid legal dispute

Airlink resumes flights to Nampula on Thursday following reassurances from South African and Mozambican official authorities that the airline’s aircraft will not be seized at the northern Mozambique airport. This comes after Airlink announced that flights on 8 January would be suspended due to a lawsuit that was filed in a Mozambique court by two Mozambican passengers claiming damages after they were removed from a flight in Johannesburg.

The claim was accompanied by a court application to have Airlink’s aircraft seized in Mozambique pending the outcome of the claim. “The passengers were offloaded due to their unruly, belligerent and threatening behaviour towards the cabin attendant prior to departure from Johannesburg to Nampula on 7 December 2025. Airlink does not tolerate unruly behaviour onboard its aircraft as it poses a direct threat to the safety and well-being of all passengers onboard, the crew, and the aircraft,” said the airline. In an update on Wednesday, Airlink stated it would resume scheduled flights to and from Nampula in Mozambique from Thursday, January 9, 2025.

“The decision to resume operations to Nampula follows guidance and reassurances from South African and Mozambican official authorities, which indicate the situation has been defused sufficiently to permit flights without Airlink aircraft being unlawfully impounded upon arrival at the northern Mozambique airport,” said the airline. Airlink chief executive officer and managing director, Rodger Foster, said while an attempt to seize our aircraft remains a possibility as long as the Nampula Provincial Court order has not been withdrawn, the airline has been assured that local officials will not attempt to execute it. “We maintain the court order, along with the claim against Airlink by two passengers who were recently offloaded from one of our flights after their unruly and threatening behaviour, are flawed and without merit,” said Foster.

Airlink said it would continue to monitor the situation. Foster apologised to customers who were inconvenienced by the cancellation of flights on behalf of the airline and thanked them for their understanding. “We are grateful for the interventions and guidance by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, the Department of Transport, the SA Civil Aviation Authority and their counterparts at the Mozambique Ministry of Transport and the Instituto de Aviação Civil de Moçambique,” added Foster.

In response to what the diplomatic implications of this matter would be, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said airlines are well within their rights to act in the best interest of other passengers and the airline within South Africa's legislative framework as well as international airline regulations. “As such, this is not a matter within the remit of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.” The South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacca) said that it was still verifying legal aspects before issuing a response.