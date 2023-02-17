AKA memorial: Here’s where you can expect traffic disruptions and road closures around Sandton

Pretoria - The Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has advised motorists to expect traffic disruptions in and around Sandton as the memorial service for slain multi-award-winning rapper and music producer Kiernan “AKA” Jarryd Forbes will be held this afternoon. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the memorial service is set to commence around 3pm.

“Motorists are advised to be aware of traffic disruptions expected today in the Sandton precinct due to the memorial service for the slain hip hop superstar Kiernan Jarryd Forbes affectionately known as AKA at the Sandton Convention Centre,” said Fihla. “The memorial service will commence at 3pm, and it is expected to end at about 6pm,” he said. Fihla said JMPD officers will be deployed to control and implement partial road closures around the Sandton Convention Centre.

Affected roads will include: • Maude and Fifth Streets • Maude and West Streets

• Alice and Fifth Streets • West and Katherine Streets • West and Rivonia Road

• West and Duodar Streets “Motorists are further advised to acquaint themselves with traffic management for the day and to please be patient during the duration of the memorial service,” Fihla appealed. AKA and his former manager, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were gunned down in Durban on Friday last week.

It emerged on Thursday that President Cyril Ramaphosa has declined the Gauteng government’s request to give AKA an official provincial state-funded funeral. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi had approached the president, seeking he declare an official provincial funeral for the mega musician. The declaration would have enabled greater financial support towards events surrounding the funeral of AKA and also would have seen flags been flown at half-mast from the declaration. An official from government would have also been mandated to attend the funeral, with the state essentially forming part of the official burial.

Lesufi said even though his request was unsuccessful, the provincial government would continue to support the family in other ways. “We will provide security support and ensure that the family feels our support and comfort. We felt that the person of this international stature, had to get some form of honour. “We want to clarify that it wasn’t a financial contribution, but we wanted to drape the coffin and ensure that the flag flies at half-mast,” Lesufi said.