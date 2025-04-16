Alex residents slam City Power over cut-off of illegal electricity connections

The residents of Alexandra whose electricity supply was cut off by the City of Joburg power utility, City Power which has in recent months been conducting illegally connected power cuts across the city have indicated that they are not taking the cutting off of their power supply lying down. This comes as City Power has once again pounced on non-paying and illegally connected residents and businesses in Alexandra Township.

This, according to City Power, is part of its efforts in trying to stabilise its grid and decrease financial losses incurred as a result of illegal connections. During this operation, affected residents complained that they were not being treated with dignity as they too have rights enshrined in the Constitution. Phindi Mbedu said they will find ways to get reconnected as soon as they can, adding that the housing department must resolve their problems as they are told they are not in the system which is why they are not allowed to be connected to the City Power grid.

"They come here for our votes and now switch off our electricity supply. What do they expect us to do? We will have to find ways of getting electricity back to our homes. We have no choice but to find other ways we can reconnect to the system. We cannot live without electricity. How else will we be able to survive. We have popped out money and we are trying to reconnect. We are not taking this lying down and we speaking to City Power trying to weigh our options. We spoke to housing, and they say we are not in the system. This is the issue that housing must resolve for us to be in the system. We will meet as the community to find a way forward," she said. The operation in Greenville and other parts of Alexandra saw the power utility alongside the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), South African Police Service (SAPS), Crime Prevention Wardens, and TSS Security conducting a series of cut-off operations targeting illegal electricity connections as well as defaulting customers. Last October, the power utility cut off its supply to more than 25 local businesses in the area who were accused of non-payment and meter tampering.

Reflecting on the operation, City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena said the operation is not only focused on recovering revenue but also on protecting the integrity of its electricity grid, ensuring a stable and reliable supply for paying customers. Mangena further revealed that City Power was able to confiscate 30 000 KG worth of illegally connected cables. "Today, during our operation, we were able to confiscate 30 000 KG worth of electricity cables that we estimate could be worth R500 000 that our technicians managed to recover. Some of these cables are used to connect our streetlights, and the reason most of the streetlights in this area are not actually working is due to this theft. These cables are connected by residents in the informal settlements to connect themselves on the grid illegally," said Mangena.

Mangena further indicated that some of their contractors are responsible for servicing these illegal connections. "Another problem is that some of those cables as we have seen with the number of people we have arrested within City Power, are cables that have been taken by our own employees or contractors who then assist these informal settlements to reconnect. We have been clamping down on those as 15 of them have already been taken to task. We have about 48 cases that we are currently dealing with internally and most of them (officials) have been fired,'' he stated. Another resident who did not want to be named said they are being treated unfairly by the government and City Power officials who treat them like dogs.

"We are not being treated with dignity by City Power. In fact, we are treated less than dogs. We too also deserve to be treated with dignity. How are we supposed to live in this weather when our electricity supply is cut off from us. We have children who need to go to school and for that to happen, we need power," she said.