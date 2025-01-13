All eyes on who King Misuzulu will appoint as new Zulu Traditional Prime Minister

Amid speculation that the Zulu King Misuzulu may announce the new Zulu nation traditional prime minister during the battle of Isandlwana commemoration next week, the Congress of South African Traditional Leaders (Contralesa) in KwaZulu-Natal has called on the king to appoint an inkosi (traditional leader) to the position. Inkosi Nhlakanipho Maphumulo, the provincial secretary of the body, said as amakhosi under Contralesa, they would want the position to be returned to inkosi and believed that it was wrong in the first place to appoint a commoner to the position. Inkosi said giving the position to an inkosi will ‘return the dignity the position once had’.

“As much as we cannot dictate to the king on who to appoint to the position, we are praying that at least he appoints an inkosi. We are not fussy about the name but as long as it is inkosi we will be happy,” said inkosi Maphumulo. Maphumulo is the son of the late inkosi Mhlabunzima Maphumulo from Maqongqo village in Camperdown outside Pietermaritzburg. Inkosi Mhlabunzima Maphumulo, was a strong opponent of the then KwaZulu government under the late Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, was brutally killed in 1991 allegedly by apartheid-sponsored hitmen. Contralesa’s plea comes amid the speculation that the majority of amakhosi are lobbying for inkosi Zuzifa Buthelezi to be appointed as the nation’s prime minister. Zuzifa is a son of the late inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi who was the longest serving traditional prime minister having been appointed to the position in the 1950s during King Cyprian’s tenure until his death in 2023.

Zuzifa had been touted for the position after his father’s death as many believed that the Zulu royal family would want to preserve Buthelezi legacy but the king opted for Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi. Royal family insiders said the king might announce the replacement to the position that was left vacant last month following the dismissal of Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi who is also a Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC. Neither the king nor the royal family comment could not be obtained as the king is still in cultural seclusion.