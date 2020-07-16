ANC demands justice over Mapiti Matsena's murder, DA says 'nobody is safe in SA'

Pretoria – The ANC in Gauteng said on Thursday it was “saddened” by the murder of former Tshwane deputy chairperson Mapiti Matsena. “Comrade Mapiti was cruelly stabbed to death at his home last night. The ANC Gauteng calls on the law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible for this heinous crime are brought to justice,” said ANC Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe. "Comrade Mapiti’s untimely death is a cruel and terrible blow to his family, friends, comrades, colleagues and the movement as a whole. Cde Mapiti passes on at the time the world is faced with a serious pandemic of coronavirus.” The ANC in Gauteng sent “heartfelt condolences” to the Matsena family, particularly his wife and children, relatives, comrades and colleagues. “Our prayers and thoughts are with you during this difficult period,” said Khawe.

He said Matsena will be remembered as a dedicated, hard-working and humble cadre who was a true servant of the ANC and the people of South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance in Gauteng said Matsena’s murder proves that nobody is safe in South Africa.

“The fact that Matsena was stabbed to death at his place of residence once again indicates that no one is safe in their own homes in South Africa. Matsena was dedicated and committed to fighting crime and ensuring the safety of all Gauteng residents,” said John Moodey, the DA Gauteng spokesperson for community safety.

“We call on both the Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko and the Gauteng SAPS provincial commissioner Lieutenant- General Elias Mawela to launch a manhunt for the suspect and to ensure that no stone is left unturned.”

The DA said it will continue to monitor the progress with regards to the investigation into Matsena’s murder, to ensure the law takes its course and the deceased’s family gets justice.

“The DA sends our deepest condolences to the family, relatives, friends and the African National Congress on the loss of Matsena,” said Moodey.

The Young Communist League of South Africa in Gauteng on Thursday said it was “angered, infuriated and saddened” by the murder of Matsena, who was fatally stabbed in the chest by an unknown assailant in his house in Doornpoort, north of Pretoria, on Wednesday evening.

”We did not always agree with comrade Mapiti, but we can confirm that he was a dedicated cadre of the movement and it's sad that we lost him in this gruesome manner," said YCLSA Gauteng provincial secretary Kgabo Morifi.

African News Agency (ANA)