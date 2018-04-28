Johannesburg - The ANC on Sunday sent its condolences to the families of Akhumzi Jezile, Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni following their deaths in a car accident.

Jezile, Kobese and Mseleni died in a car crash on the N6 near Queenstown, Eastern Cape, as they were driving to a family funeral. The accident claimed the lives of two other people.

The ANC in a statement said it was saddened to learn of the passing of the trio.

"Jezile started out as a young TV presenter where he honed his skills and grew to become a producer and director of some of the country’s most popular TV shows. Kobese, was widely known as the lead singer for popular group Joyous Celebration, but had displayed further talent as an actor in local production “Zabalaza”.

"Mseleni was an actor whose most recent notable work was a role in the award winning movie "Inxeba: The Wound”.

The party added that: "The ANC sends its condolences to the families of the victims, their friends, colleagues and fans whose lives they have touched in many ways. We wish them strength during this difficult time of loss as they battle to come to terms with this tragic loss.

"The ANC hopes that the family will find comfort in the knowledge that their loss is shared by the rest of us. May their souls rest in peace."

