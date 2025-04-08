ANC Youth League condemns SANDF and private security's intimidation at Matatiele protest

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in the Eastern Cape has condemned what it describes as the “unnecessary and intimidating” deployment of private security and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members during a peaceful protest march held in Matatiele on Tuesday. The march, organised by the ANCYL alongside the Hlokomela Women's Support Organisation and Lady Ocean SA Foundation, was meant to raise awareness about gender-based violence and injustices facing vulnerable communities.

The march was held in memory of Cwecwe, Alu, and Boy, victims of gender-based violence, and aimed to demand justice and amplify calls for community protection and accountability. “It also reaffirms our unwavering commitment to justice, accountability, and the protection of the most vulnerable in our society,” the ANCYL declared. According to the ANCYL, the protest was fully authorized by municipal authorities and conducted within the boundaries of the law.

Despite this, the League says it was met with a heavy and unwarranted security presence. “Contrary to misinformation circulating, private security and the SANDF personnel were already stationed at the school premises when we arrived to submit our memorandum of demands,” the ANCYL said. “It looked like they had been providing security alongside private security personnel in guarding the school.”

The protest route ran from the Traffic Department in Matatiele to Bergview College via Castle Street. The League emphasised that the march did not block any roads, including the R56. “We want to categorically state that our protest was peaceful and did not involve blocking the R56 road, as falsely reported,” ANCYL said. The League accused both the SANDF and private security of intimidating peaceful demonstrators and disrupting the second leg of their program, a prayer gathering at Matatiele City Hall.

“This interrupted our second programme, because of the intimidation people felt due to the heavy presence of firearms by the SANDF,” said the ANCYL. The Youth League alleges that misleading information was spread by the SANDF, claiming the march had blocked the R56 and disrupted traffic. “They were outside the Bergview College, far from the R56, upon our arrival at the Traffic Department this morning,” the League clarified.

Now, the ANCYL says it is collecting evidence to lodge a formal complaint with the authorities. “Our communications team is in possession of pictures and videos of the heavy presence of private security and the SANDF and will make use of them in logging a formal complaint,” the ANCY confirmed. Calling for accountability and answers, the League said; “We demand answers regarding the justification for this deployment and call on the relevant authorities to ensure that the rights of citizens to peaceful protest are respected and protected.”