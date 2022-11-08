Another day, another power station breakdown: Eskom moves to Stage 2 load shedding

The implementation of Stage 2 has been put in place “until further notice”.

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom will be implementing Stage 2 load shedding from 9am on Tuesday.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “This is necessitated by a breakdown of a Duvha generating unit and the delay in returning to service another Duvha unit.

Eskom will provide a further update as soon as any significant changes occur.”

Previously, In a statement released by Eskom on Sunday, the power utility said load shedding start on Monday afternoon, with Stage 2. It would be implemented from 4pm until 5am every day until further notice.