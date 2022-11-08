Another day, another power station breakdown: Eskom moves to Stage 2 load shedding

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom will be implementing Stage 2 load shedding from 9am on Tuesday.
The implementation of Stage 2 has been put in place “until further notice”.
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “This is necessitated by a breakdown of a Duvha generating unit and the delay in returning to service another Duvha unit.
Eskom will provide a further update as soon as any significant changes occur.”
Previously, In a statement released by Eskom on Sunday, the power utility said load shedding start on Monday afternoon, with Stage 2. It would be implemented from 4pm until 5am every day until further notice.
This comes after load shedding was suspended on Sunday afternoon.
“The nightly implementation of load shedding is mainly due to the need to preserve emergency generation reserves owing to a high level of breakdowns,” the power utility said.
On Sunday morning, a generation unit at Kriel Power Station was returned to service while the return to service of a unit at Majuba Power Station has been delayed.
The power utility said load shedding was implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.
