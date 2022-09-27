Are you able to stomach Netflix’s TV show on Jeffrey Dahmer?

Durban - To say the recently launched Netflix TV series about Jeffrey Dahmer’s reign of terror is sick would be a complete understatement, as some viewers said they couldn’t make it past the first episode. However, there is no question of whether the cast, crew and writers behind the show pulled off one hell of a series. It's just too good that it makes me wanna say “eeeek”.

Story continues below Advertisement

For instance, Evan Peters’ portrayal of Dahmer could not send chills up your spine faster than it does. The homosexual Milwaukee serial killer murdered 17 people between 1978 and 1991 - many of whom were young, gay African Americans. The show also explores the nature of relationships between the police and black people, as well as the police and white people in America.

Story continues below Advertisement

In three days Evan Peters and Niecy Nash give the performances of their career. DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will show the world that Jeffrey Dahmer had victims that also survived and the system that allowed him to thrive still exists today - Premieres 9/21 @netflix pic.twitter.com/DMX28wkbKc — Ryan Murphy Productions (@ryanmurphyprod) September 18, 2022 One character who brings this to light is Jeff’s neighbour, Glenda Cleveland, played by Niecy Nash. Cleveland called the police multiple times to investigate Dahmer but was often ignored. Dahmer Producer and President of Color of Change @rashadrobinson speaks to the systemic injustice that allowed Jeffrey Dahmer to prey on underserved communities and the rise of activism as a result. DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story arrives on Netflix at midnight. pic.twitter.com/6G3cElEKQd — Ryan Murphy Productions (@ryanmurphyprod) September 20, 2022 “I also couldn’t stomach it. Didn’t even finish the first episode,” said Faith Mashaba on Facebook.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I had to push myself to finish the first episode Nakhona only after realising that the first victim survived, I thought he'd be butchered alive,” Palesa Mofokeng said. But the drama didn’t stop there. Initially when the 10-part series aired, Netflix had tagged the LGBTQ section but later removed it over backlash from the public, JOE reported. Dahmer is notorious in American society for his gruesome crimes, many of which included cutting up his victims and eating them.

Story continues below Advertisement

Besides the overly graphic TV show, rappers have also written lyrics about the convicted killer’s sadistic reign. In Katy Perry and Juicy J’s song, ‘Dark Horse’, Juicy J’s opening lyrics goes... “Uh, she's a beast I call her Karma (come back) She eats your heart out like Jeffrey Dahmer (whoa!).” Jeffrey dahmer should not be an inspiration to show the gay club scene in the 80’s-90’s most definitely not. Plus a netflix show does more glorifying than exemplifying the horribleness of his crimes, you can see that in the fan accounts for jeffrey dahmer after this show started — 20SeptumPenetration22 (@SeptumPenetrate) September 26, 2022 It's no doubt that Dahmer’s reputation has earned him fame, but now viewers say that making the villain a star isn’t such a good thing after all.

Some users admired Peter's portrayal of how sinister Dahmer was, saying that people should not forget the victims that he killed. A lot of users online touched on the topic of how police handled Dahmer’s behaviour over the years, citing ‘white privilege’. Jeff DAHMER is an example of white privilege. #jeffreydahmer — LaShay (@shaebuttershay) September 24, 2022 This point was given life in the scene where the police showed up to arrest Cleveland's daughter for breaking a camera but did nothing about the 14-year-old victim, who Dahmer said was his boyfriend.