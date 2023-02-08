Pretoria - As part of this year’s Armed Forces Day, members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have unleashed several community outreach programmes around KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the main parade to be addressed by the Commander-in-Chief, President Cyril Ramaphosa on February 21. Captain Prince Tshabalala, spokesperson for the SANDF said the military is busy assisting different KwaZulu-Natal communities since Monday, and the outreach programmes will continue until February 22.

“Armed Forces Day is one of the most significant events with spectacular activities on the SANDF’s yearly calendar and is hosted in different provinces on a rotational basis. The SANDF, with the event, purports to, among other things, to honour serving members who serve the nation with pride, and pay special tribute to soldiers who paid the ultimate price and lost their lives in the line of duty,” said Tshabalala. “The prominence of the Armed Forces Day 2023 is to focus on the community outreach programmes which will benefit the community of King Cetshwayo District,” he said. Members of the South African National Defence Forces have initiated several community outreach programmes as part of Armed Forces Day. Picture: SANDF The South African Military Health Services (SAMHS) is set to officially launch a five year project on February 18 at Macekane sports field, under the City of Umhlathuze, aimed at rendering free medical assistance to those without access to medical facilities, including community members who cannot afford it.

“The programme is called Owethu Project, which will render eye care, oral health and animal health services. The Project Owethu will also pursue university medical students in northern KwaZulu-Natal with scarce skills for military health professions with the SANDF,” said Tshabalala. Members of the South African National Defence Forces have initiated several community outreach programmes as part of Armed Forces Day. Picture: SANDF He said an SANDF team will be conducting a recruitment drive and career awareness at the University of Zululand from February 15 to 17. “The SAMHS, in conjunction with the provincial Department of Health, will roll out the free military health services programme from February 6 to 17, at Eshowe Hospital, KwaMsane Clinic and Mhlathuze sports ground and surrounding areas with medical screenings and oral health education for the school children at KwaZibonele Primary School and proceed to Maqhwakwazi Hall,” said Tshabalala.

He said the SAMHS health care professionals will continue to Thembalimbe Primary and Dondotha Community Hall. Simultaneously some members of SAMHS will advance to Nkandla areas and conduct the same programme at Ekhombe Primary School and medical screenings at Ekhombe multi-purpose centre. Members of the South African National Defence Forces have initiated several community outreach programmes as part of Armed Forces Day. Picture: SANDF From there, the military medics will proceed to Eqhudeni area and visit Makhathini Primary School to conduct oral health education and medical screenings at Qhudeni Hall. The medical team will conduct oral health screenings and treatments at Kwa Msane Clinic in Mtubatuba.

The military team will also cover Nkundusi hall and Nsombosi Primary school to conduct oral health education and medical screenings. “Members of the community are urged to arrive in the morning from 7am onwards to receive these free military medical health services. Those who need urgent medical assistance must bring required documents such as identity documents and clinic cards/medical records,” Tshabalala appealed. The main military parade, to be officiated by Ramaphosa on February 21, will be held at Bullion Boulevard in Richards Bay.

The SANDF said the route march will include mechanised columns and the event will commence at 10am. Community members are advised that due to the magnitude of this parade, the streets linking with the Bullion Boulevard will be closed for both military rehearsals and during the parade on February 20 and 21. Members of the community have been invited to attend the military activities and to listen to the presidential address.