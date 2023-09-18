At least 20 De Beers’ Venetia Mine workers killed in horrific Limpopo bus crash

At least 20 employees of international mining conglomerate De Beers, working at the Venetia Mine were killed in horrific Limpopo crash on Sunday evening. The bus collided with a truck, before a massive inferno ignited.

Two of the deceased people are women who were travelling in the bus, according to spokesperson for the Limpopo department of transport and community safety Vongani Chauke. “A bus ferrying employees of the Venetia Mine was involved in an accident, on the afternoon of Sunday, September 17,” said Chauke. TRAFFIC ALERT | MUSINA BUS ACCIDENT KILLS 24



MUSINA : Twenty four people have died following a bus accident in Musina in the Vhembe District on Sunday.



The bus collided with a truck at around 17 : 00 and immediately caught fire. #LimpopoTraffic pic.twitter.com/MyvXOiWAc0 — Limpopo Traffic Updates (@Limpopo_Traffic) September 17, 2023 He said Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani will on Monday visit the crash scene.

“MEC Radzilani will be joined by the Mayor of Musina local municipality, Godfrey Mawela, and the senior management members of the Venetia Mine, on this mission,” he said. “The MEC will use the visit to ascertain facts around the accident and pay a courtesy visit to the patients in hospital.” At least 20 employees of the Venetia Mine run by De Beers in Limpopo have been killed in a horrific crash. Photo: Limpopo Traffic Updates/X Earlier this year, at least 21 people were killed in a horrific bus crash near Musina.

The people lost their lives when a bus crashed into a cash-in-transit truck on the N1- 29 Mashovhela, towards Musina in Vhembe District. At the time, Radzilani said 19 people died at the scene while two more passed away in hospital. After visiting the scene, the MEC also visited the injured passengers in hospital. The accident involved a bus that was transporting passengers from Makhado Town to areas around Ndzhelele, Siloam and Tshikombani, in the Vhembe District.

According to reports at the time, a truck that was overtaking another vehicle lost control and collided with the bus. The bus fell over a bridge, and 19 people died on the scene. Paramedics and rescue personnel were able to retrieve the 19 bodies from the crash. ER24 spokesperson, Ross Campbell, said most of the fatalities down by the river had been trapped under the bus.