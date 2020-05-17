ATM wants spiritual counsellors to be classified an essential service

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - With the Covid-19 lockdown believed to be impacting people mentally and spiritually, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) wants the government to classify spiritual counsellors as essential workers. In a letter written on Monday to the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) by party leader Vuyo Zungula, seen by Independent Media on Saturday, he argues that their work is critical. Zungula argued that the Covid-19 lockdown has "forced the nation to learn a number of lessons on the go”. He then pleads with Cogta Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to allow those who believe in spiritual counselling to have access to their counsellors. “Looking at the nature of the country we live in, it is comprised of individuals who are highly spiritual in nature, and rely on divine intervention for most of their problems and issues they face on a daily basis. "Most of our citizens receive counselling, guidance and are comforted by their spiritual counsellors, who are able to offer a balance in these troubled citizens’ lives, and I am certain that the relief provided for by these spiritual counsellors goes a long way into stabilising a dire situation.

“I am certain that the minister will agree that the effects of this lockdown and outbreak have also added to the long list of troubles faced by many South Africans, where loss of income has been seen, job security threatened, sickness and death on the rise, and many other problems which need the involvement of the spiritual element of a human being to take shape into ensuring that the holistic human is kept intact during such dire times,” Zungula wrote to the minister.

In the same letter, Zungula further stated that if this request is not taken into consideration, long after the Covid-19 pandemic has been conquered, the country will be left with people with mental and spiritual scars that are hard to heal.

“All of these changes have affected people mentally and spiritually. Our people are now traumatised and this will have a long-lasting effect on their lives even long after the ovid-19 pandemic is gone, but we will be saddled with a morally and psychologically drained and traumatised society,” he said.

He then outlined that the service should be resumed under strict conditions that would ensure that Covid-19 does not spread and permission for this service should only be given to registered churches.

“All the essential spiritual counsellors (must) adhere to the set regulations for the curbing of Covid-19. The nominated minister is given PPE to assist in minimising the risk of contraction of the virus.

"If possible, to accelerate screening, the nominated spiritual counsellor (should) be given screen equipment (thermometer and screening questionnaire) as well as a ward/street sheet where they record their daily findings to the relevant health facilities.

"Only legally registered churches (should) be issued permits allowing them to provide counselling sessions during this period and beyond the coronavirus period.”

Political Bureau