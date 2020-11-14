Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu to be buried on Thursday

Cape Town – Late Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu will be laid to rest on Thursday in Johannesburg after dying of cancer.

Makwetu, 54, was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer two years ago and was admitted to hospital recently, where he died on Wednesday afternoon.

The spokesperson for the Office of the Auditor-General, Africa Boso, said on Saturday Makwetu will be buried private ceremony at the Fourways Memorial Park.

He said due to Covid-19 they will follow health protocols for the funeral as well as the memorial service. The memorial service will take place on Tuesday.

He said the family has asked that people should not send flowers, instead making a donation to the Cancer Association of South Africa.